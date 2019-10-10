Architect / Teсh Lead / Senior PHP Magento Developer

I have over 16 years of experience in web development. I have a lot of experience both in the development and in the design of architectural solutions. My goal is to provide you professional service, help you design and deliver products and features of any complexity, find the best solution for your business.

Lately, I'm working in the field of e-commerce using Magento and Magento 2 platforms. I know all the pitfalls and features associated with this platform.

I also provide consulting services and assistance at any stage of project development.

I will be glad to cooperation and interesting offers.