Poponin Eugene
Birthday: 15 Feb 1987
Languages: English - active, Russian - native
OBJECTIVE
Software Developer
EXPERIANCE
WEB development:
HTML, CSS ,PHP - 3 years, last used year: 2008
JavaScript, Ajax, JQuery - 2 years, last used year: 2008
ZendFramework - 1 year, last used year: 2008
ASP and C# - 5 monthes,last used year: 2007
WIN Api development:
Delphi 6 - 1 year , last used year: 2005
Visual C++.NET 2003 - 3 monthes, last used year: 2005
Databases:
MS SQL 2005, MySQL -2 years - last used year: 2008
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
Proxistep since 07/2007 (working now)
Team leader of WEB applications development team (PHP, MySQL, AJAX, JS, HTML, CSS)
Freelancer since 02/2007 till 07/2007
Development of WEB applications using PHP, MySQL, AJAX, JS, HTML, CSS
Soft-Ukriane since 04/2006 till 02/2007
Junior developer, Contact persone. Development WEB applications with .NET technologies such as ASP.NET and C#.NET
EDUCATION
since 2006
National Mining University - now. Speciality Software development for PC and Authomatic Systems.
2002-2006
Dnepropetrovsk Technology-Economic College 4 years. Speciality Software development for PC and Authomatic Systems.
- Bananaland232 просмотра