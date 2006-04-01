Poponin Eugene

Birthday: 15 Feb 1987

Languages: English - active, Russian - native

OBJECTIVE

Software Developer

EXPERIANCE

WEB development:

HTML, CSS ,PHP - 3 years, last used year: 2008

JavaScript, Ajax, JQuery - 2 years, last used year: 2008

ZendFramework - 1 year, last used year: 2008

ASP and C# - 5 monthes,last used year: 2007

WIN Api development:

Delphi 6 - 1 year , last used year: 2005

Visual C++.NET 2003 - 3 monthes, last used year: 2005

Databases:

MS SQL 2005, MySQL -2 years - last used year: 2008

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Proxistep since 07/2007 (working now)

Team leader of WEB applications development team (PHP, MySQL, AJAX, JS, HTML, CSS)

Freelancer since 02/2007 till 07/2007

Development of WEB applications using PHP, MySQL, AJAX, JS, HTML, CSS

Soft-Ukriane since 04/2006 till 02/2007

Junior developer, Contact persone. Development WEB applications with .NET technologies such as ASP.NET and C#.NET

EDUCATION

since 2006

National Mining University - now. Speciality Software development for PC and Authomatic Systems.

2002-2006

Dnepropetrovsk Technology-Economic College 4 years. Speciality Software development for PC and Authomatic Systems.