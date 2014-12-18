HTML/CSS Developer Objective
• Gettingpost of HTML / CSS Developer, Content Manager, Junior System Administrator with
possible further career growing. I got a wish to learn new features
web-programming and network technologies.
• Willrelocate: yes
Keyinformation
• Develop web-sites with using HTML/CSS;
• Responsive;
• Develop on CMS Word Press;
• Basic knowledges of PHP, MySQL,JQuery;
• Work with Bootstrap;
Additional skills:
• Setting and using networkequipment;
• Working with billing system;
• Administrating local network;
Education
Lugansk Taras Shevchenko NationalUniversity (Lugansk,Ukraine. Specialisation Computer engineer, the institute of physic, math &
information technologies; form of studying - distance. (third course).
languages
• English: intermediate;
• Russian: native;
• Ukranian: freely;
Other information
Computer skills:
• Freelywork with Microsoft Word, MicrosoftPowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, and experience in working with Photoshop.
• Programms,used for : PhpDesigner, Notepad++, PhpStorm, SublimeText and Brackets.
Personal qualities
• initiative; • responsibility;
• attentiveness; • punctuality;
• diligence; • easy-learning;
Experience
1. Assistant engineer
june 2009 - january 2014 (4years and 7 month) Thecompany «Rural.net.ua» (Internet provider);
• Connecting new customers to the Internet.
• Editing the main site of the company«Rural.net.ua».
• Filling information about customers into a company’sdatabase.
• Working with radio-equipment.
2.Technical support
January 2014 – August 2014 (7 month) The company «MAXIMUS»(Internet provider);
• Directcommunication with customers.
• Filling information about customers into acompany’s database.
• Fixingrequest.
• Troubleshootingremotely.
3.Content - Manager
September 2014 – November 2014 (2 mouth) The company «AquaLux»
• Filling orders onlinestore.
• Editingimages.