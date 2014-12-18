HTML / CSS Developer

HTML/CSS Developer Objective

• Gettingpost of HTML / CSS Developer, Content Manager, Junior System Administrator with

possible further career growing. I got a wish to learn new features

web-programming and network technologies.

• Willrelocate: yes

Keyinformation

• Develop web-sites with using HTML/CSS;

• Responsive;

• Develop on CMS Word Press;

• Basic knowledges of PHP, MySQL,JQuery;

• Work with Bootstrap;

Additional skills:

• Setting and using networkequipment;

• Working with billing system;

• Administrating local network;

Education

Lugansk Taras Shevchenko NationalUniversity (Lugansk,Ukraine. Specialisation Computer engineer, the institute of physic, math &

information technologies; form of studying - distance. (third course).

languages

• English: intermediate;

• Russian: native;

• Ukranian: freely;

Other information

Computer skills:

• Freelywork with Microsoft Word, MicrosoftPowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, and experience in working with Photoshop.

• Programms,used for : PhpDesigner, Notepad++, PhpStorm, SublimeText and Brackets.

Personal qualities

• initiative; • responsibility;

• attentiveness; • punctuality;

• diligence; • easy-learning;

Experience

1. Assistant engineer

june 2009 - january 2014 (4years and 7 month) Thecompany «Rural.net.ua» (Internet provider);

• Connecting new customers to the Internet.

• Editing the main site of the company«Rural.net.ua».

• Filling information about customers into a company’sdatabase.

• Working with radio-equipment.

2.Technical support

January 2014 – August 2014 (7 month) The company «MAXIMUS»(Internet provider);

• Directcommunication with customers.

• Filling information about customers into acompany’s database.

• Fixingrequest.

• Troubleshootingremotely.

3.Content - Manager

September 2014 – November 2014 (2 mouth) The company «AquaLux»

• Filling orders onlinestore.

• Editingimages.