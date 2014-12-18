dalass

Павел dalass

 
30 лет
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
10 лет назад
HTML / CSS Developer

HTML/CSS  Developer  Objective

  

 

•      Gettingpost of HTML / CSS Developer, Content Manager, Junior System Administrator with

possible further career growing. I got a wish to learn new features

web-programming and network technologies.

•      Willrelocate: yes

 

 

 Keyinformation

  

 

•    Develop web-sites with using HTML/CSS;

•    Responsive;

•    Develop on CMS Word Press;

•    Basic knowledges of PHP, MySQL,JQuery;

•    Work with Bootstrap;

 

Additional skills:  

 

•    Setting and using networkequipment;

•    Working with billing system;

•    Administrating local network;

 

 

Education

  

 

Lugansk Taras Shevchenko NationalUniversity (Lugansk,Ukraine. Specialisation Computer engineer, the institute of physic, math &

information technologies; form of studying - distance. (third course).

 

 

languages

 

•      English: intermediate;

•      Russian: native;

•      Ukranian: freely;

 

 

Other information

  

 

 Computer skills:

•      Freelywork with Microsoft Word, MicrosoftPowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, and experience in working with Photoshop.

•      Programms,used for :  PhpDesigner,  Notepad++, PhpStorm, SublimeText and Brackets.

 

Personal qualities

  

 

•    initiative;                                              •     responsibility;

•    attentiveness;                                      •     punctuality;

•    diligence;                                           •     easy-learning;

 

 

 

Experience

  

 

 

1. Assistant engineer

june 2009 - january 2014 (4years and 7 month) Thecompany «Rural.net.ua» (Internet provider);

 

•    Connecting new customers to the Internet.

•    Editing the main site of the company«Rural.net.ua».

•    Filling information about customers into a company’sdatabase.

•    Working with radio-equipment.

 

2.Technical support

January  2014 – August 2014 (7 month) The company «MAXIMUS»(Internet provider);

 

•    Directcommunication with customers.

•    Filling information about customers into acompany’s database.

•    Fixingrequest.

•    Troubleshootingremotely.

 

3.Content - Manager

September  2014 – November  2014 (2 mouth) The company  «AquaLux»

 

•    Filling orders onlinestore.

•    Editingimages.