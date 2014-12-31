English-Chinese translation

Curriculum VitaeDaniel RejPersonal data• Address: Wczasowa 4, 43-241 Łąka• Telephone: 663-184-833• E-mail: [email protected]• Date of birth: 03-08-1992Work Experience06/2013 – 08/2013 Manager’s assistant – REJ companyDuties:• accounting documentation• preparation of invoices• preparation of commercial offers• preparation of correspondention in Polish and English• customer service by phone• translation of English materials06/2012 – 08/2012 Metalworker’s assistant – Komet sp. z.o.oDuties:• production workEducation10/2011 – 06/2014 English-Chinese translation at Silesia University09/2008 – 06/2011 Polish-English class at Kazimierz Wielki high school in PszczynaSkills• English – proficient in writing and speech• Russian – advanced in writing and speech• Chinese – upper-intermediate in writing and speech (HSK level 3)• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office suite• Knowledge of software used in PCsInterests• Literature• Comic books and subtitles translation