Professional musician, sound producer, mixing and Mastering Engineer

Hi! I am a professional musician, I have a master's degree in music, I teach accordion, and I also use a synthesizer to work. I am also a composer, mixing, and mastering engineer. I write music in various genres for many years. I play the Accordion, guitar, and piano. I work at my professional home studio, on high-end instruments and gear. I have 10 years of professional experience, and I use the following languages: English, Romanian, Russian, and Ukrainian. I also help with translation and writing in different languages. I am proficient in various photo and video editing. Thanks!