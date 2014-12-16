I'mSoftware Quality Assurance Engineer with 3+ years of experience in manual
testing of web-based, desktop and mobile applications. Experienced in defect
detection, analysis, management and prevention. Strong in test design and
impact analysis. Good in organization, optimization and support of software
testing processes. Have good communication skills. Focused on continuous
product quality improvement and accomplishment of client business goals. Expertise
in all types of test documentation: Test Plans, Test Matrices, Test Scenarios,
and Test Cases.As a Quality Assurance Engineer, I have been working on smallprojects as well as long-term ones. I have carried out test planning,
requirements analysis, test design, testing estimation, defect tracking and
testing documentation.My responsibilities as QA Manager are leading and coachingJunior and Intermediate QA stuff, communication optimization with Dev team,
knowledge sharing, testing project documentation, creating Test Plans and
Defect Reports, estimating and distributing tasks, performing defect analysis. I
have good understanding and practical experience with Agile Scrum.Well-organized team player with client needs understandingand ability to create working enthusiastic team atmosphere. Use logical and
methodical approach to achieving tasks and objectives and have an attention to
details.