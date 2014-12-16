QA Engineer looking for interesting projects

I'mSoftware Quality Assurance Engineer with 3+ years of experience in manual

testing of web-based, desktop and mobile applications. Experienced in defect

detection, analysis, management and prevention. Strong in test design and

impact analysis. Good in organization, optimization and support of software

testing processes. Have good communication skills. Focused on continuous

product quality improvement and accomplishment of client business goals. Expertise

in all types of test documentation: Test Plans, Test Matrices, Test Scenarios,

and Test Cases.As a Quality Assurance Engineer, I have been working on smallprojects as well as long-term ones. I have carried out test planning,

requirements analysis, test design, testing estimation, defect tracking and

testing documentation.My responsibilities as QA Manager are leading and coachingJunior and Intermediate QA stuff, communication optimization with Dev team,

knowledge sharing, testing project documentation, creating Test Plans and

Defect Reports, estimating and distributing tasks, performing defect analysis. I

have good understanding and practical experience with Agile Scrum.Well-organized team player with client needs understandingand ability to create working enthusiastic team atmosphere. Use logical and

methodical approach to achieving tasks and objectives and have an attention to

details.