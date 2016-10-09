Daria Haiduk

Summary

Daria Haiduk has 6 months of broad experience as a QA Engineer, knowledge in blackbox testing.

In addition to technical proficiencies, Daria has Intermediate English skills, knowledge of strong skills in workingwith Jira, Pivotal Tracker, Git, Intellij IDEA, Selenium IDE, Jmeter, Navicat, Windows/Linux

Project Experience

· HYIP monitoringsystem

· 2 members

· Junior QA Engineer

· List all technologies you used:

· Languages: RoR, Javascript

· Libraries: - Backbone.js, D3.js, Underscore.js,jQuery, qtip, HTML5, CSS3 .

· IDE: - RubyMine

· Databases: - Postgresql

· Tools: - Navicat, Solanolabs, Git, GitHub,Pivotaltracker, Jira, Wrike.

· Duration of project (02/2016 – Current)

Other Proficiencies

· Strong skills incommunication with team, JIRA, PivotalTracker, etc.

· Experience in black and gray box testing.

· Solid understanding of manual testing methods and processes.

· Write easy­to­reproduce bug reports.

· Experience of testing GUI based software.

· Attention to details.

· Requirements analysis.

· Experience in dealing with customers.

Education, Certifications and Awards

Poltava National Technical University named after Yuri Kondratyuk

Bachelor of Computer Science, study period 2009 - 2013

Poltava National Technical University named after Yuri Kondratyuk

Master, Systems of artificial intelligence, study period 2013 - 2014