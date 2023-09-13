Welcome to Paulsens Pharmacy!

Fenbendazole is a popular veterinary drug that treats parasitic illnesses. It may not be well-known, but it's vital to our pets' health. This page describes Fenbendazole, how it works, and its usefulness in veterinary medicine.

How is Fenbendazole?

Anthelmintic fenbendazole treats parasitic worm illnesses such nematodes, cestodes, and trematodes. It is a benzimidazole that kills parasites by inhibiting glucose absorption. Oral pastes, granules, and pills of fenbendazole are suited for diverse animal species and situations.

Veterinary Medicine Common Uses

Gastrointestinal Parasites: Fenbendazole kills several gastrointestinal parasites in dogs, cats, horses, and animals. These are roundworms, hookworms, whipworms, and tapeworms. Its broad-spectrum action helps veterinarians diagnose and treat parasite diseases.

Fenbendazole treats protozoa like Giardia and certain coccidia in addition to worms. This adaptability is crucial for treating animal health concerns.

In locations with high parasite populations, fenbendazole is used as a prophylactic strategy. Deworming regularly protects animals against parasite infections.

Safety and Administration

Following a veterinarian's dose and instructions, fenbendazole is safe. However, like any medicine, it might have negative effects and should be watched. Vomiting, diarrhea, and tiredness are unusual side effects.

The parasite infection, animal's age, weight, and health determine dose and duration. It is vital to speak with a certified veterinarian before providing Fenbendazole to guarantee optimal treatment and limit the risk of undesirable effects.

Paulsens Pharmacy 4246 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213 availability

If you require Fenbendazole or other veterinary medications in Portland, Oregon, contact Paulsens Pharmacy at 4246 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213. Product availability may vary, so contact ahead or check their website for the latest information.

In conclusion, Fenbendazole is a useful veterinary tool for treating and preventing parasitic illnesses. Understanding the usage and usefulness of this medicine will help you keep your pets and livestock healthy. For advice on using Fenbendazole or other medications for your pets, visit a veterinarian.