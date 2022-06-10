FrontEnd developer/Web programmer. High quality and timely

+ Front End / Web developer since 2021.

+ I specialize in developing sites of any complexity. I will qualitatively develop the layout for the PC and the adaptive layout based on layouts (I can make an adaptive design based on the layout for the PC, which will save you money on design).

+ Requests and amendments of a non-structural nature are already included in the cost of work. Therefore, if any details were missed, they will be added without undue controversy and additional costs.

I can do:

- layout of sites on a template (from landings to online stores and portals);

- adaptive layout and responsive;

- cross-browser layout;

- writing sites on react.js, next.js, react-redux;

- SPA, SSR;

- work with any API that has documentation.

Basic principles of work:

- compliance with deadlines;

- I do not take a subscription;

- Availability: reply within 24 hours.

Guarantee: within 10 days after the transfer of the finished work, I will correct my mistakes for free and immediately, which could have been missed when accepting the work and noticed later.

Contacts:

E-mail: [email protected]

Telegram: +380962282269