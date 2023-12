Сайты «под ключ», интеграция сайтов с CMS, веб-программирование, дизайн

Bogatyrev Anatoly

Location: St. Petersburg, Russian Federation.

E-mail:: [email protected]

Cell: +7 911 9979622

Jabber: [email protected]

Date of birth: February 25, 1989

TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT

OPERATING SYSTEMS

Mac OS X, Linux, Windows

LANGUAGES

Perl, php, SQL, HTML, CSS

NETWORKING

TCP/IP understanding

DBMS

SQL (MySQL, Oracle)

HUMAN LANGUAGES

Russian, native

English, spoken and written

Spanish, spoken and written

EXPERIENCE

August 2007 – 2008

Company: Eccentric advertisement

Position Web-developer

Responsibilities

Administration of web-projects.

Development of content management systems.

Web developing for UMI.cms and modX cms.

January 2008 – present

Company Powerlexis

Position Web-developer

Responsibilities

Development of project management and time-register system with web interface.

Programming web-sites for UMI.CMS

Development of on-line testing system

EDUCATION

2006-present St. Petersburg State University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics, Department of Computer Technologies and Controlling Systems.

Engineer’s degree in Information Controlling Systems