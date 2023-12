Personal information DoB 11 March 1981,

Russian,

married,

one child

Summary: Microsoft Certified Solution Developer (MCSD) for Microsoft .NET

Microsoft Certified Application Developer (MCAD) for Microsoft .NET

70-300: Analyzing Requirements and Defining Microsoft .NET Solution Architectures

70-320: Developing XML Web Services and Server Components with Microsoft Visual C#.NET

70-315: Designing and Implementing Web Applications with Microsoft Visual C#.NET

70-316: Designing and Implementing Windows Applications with Microsoft Visual C#.NET

70-229: Designing and Implementing Databases with Microsoft SQL Server 2000

The project manager with experience of Microsoft .NET Framework platform, MS SQL Server 2000 and network technologies

7 years of general IT experience

5 years of commercial IT project management experience

1 years of project management experience for Microsoft .NET Platform

Skills: Operating systems:

- Microsoft Windows Server 2003

- Microsoft Windows Server 2000

- Microsoft Windows XP

- Microsoft Windows 2000

- Microsoft Windows 9X

Platforms and Technologies:

- Microsoft .NET Framework

- SharePoint Services

- Network: WAN, LAN

Theory knowledge:

- Telecommunication architect (foundation)

- Network architect

- UML foundations

- Refactoring

- XP style development (foundation)

- MSF

RDBMS:

- Microsoft SQL Server 2000

- Oracle 8.1 (foundation)

Development tools:

- Microsoft Visual Studio 2003 (7.1)

- Microsoft Visio 11

- Sybase Power Designer 9

Programming languages:

- Microsoft Visual C#

- Transact SQL

- JavaScript

Markup languages:

- HTML

- XML

Work Experience:

October 2003 - Current time

Liapunov & Co (St.Petersburg, Moscow, Kiev)

Position IT manager

Business process comprehensive automation development

Technology

Microsoft .NET Framework

Programming Language

C# (Win Forms, Web Services)

Database

MS SQL 2000 Enterprise

Operation System

MS Windows Server 2003

Responsibility

Analyzing business requirements

Analyzing Database structure

Approve solution architect

Processed Change request and bugfixing

Organizing team work

Control schedule of project

Tools

MS Visual Studio 2003, MS Project 2002, MS Visio 11

Result

Deployment successfully Now supporting.

February 2004 - December 2004

Hosting ltd.

Position Project Manager

IER (Images Electronic Repository for RIA Novosti (RIA News)) development project

Automatically processing images with high resolution and quality with IPTC header using Photoshop 5.5

Cataloging processed photos

Extended image's search functionality

Implemented Administration site, Photo Archive and News Site.

Technology

Microsoft .NET Framework, COM

Programming Language

C# (ASP.NET, Windows Services, Win Forms)

Database

MS SQL 2000 Enterprise

Operation System

MS Windows Server 2003

Responsibility

Analyzing business requirements

Writing project documentation

Analyzing Database structure

Approve solution architect

Processed Change request and bugfixing

Organizing team work

Control schedule of project

Tools

MS Visual Studio 2003, MS Project 2002, MS Visio 11

Result

Deployment successfully

Tennis clubs database development project (KMC Kuros, Germany)

Created database of tennis clubs

Created Search System

Created administrative site

Created clients site

Developed Billing System

Technology

Microsoft .NET Framework

Programming Language

C# (Web Forms (ASP.NET) )

Database

MS SQL 2000 Enterprise

Operation System

MS Windows Server 2003

Responsibility

Analyzing business requirements

Writing project documentation

Approve solution architect

Processing Change request and bugfixing

Organizing team work

Control schedule of project

Tools

MS Visual Studio 2003, MS Project 2002, MS Visio 11

Result

Deployment successfully

October .2000 - October 2003

MBT-Holding

Position IT expert

Database of job vacancies development project

Created database of job vacancies

Created Search System

Created Administration windows application

Created users site

Programming Language

VB (ASP)

Database

MS SQL 2000 Enterprise

Operation System

MS Windows Server 2000

Responsibility

Analyzing business requirements

Writing project documentation

Approve solution architect

Processing Change request and bugfixing

Control contractors work

Control schedule of project

Developed deployment diagram

Tools

MS Visual Studio 6.0, MS Project 2000

Result

Deployment successfully

Designing and deployment of IT infrastructure of MBT-Holding buildings.

Created IT infrastructure of MBT buildings

Operation System

MS Windows Server 2000

Firewall

ISA Server

Responsibility

Developed Network architect (LAN, WAN, Security)

Control contractors

Control schedule of project

September 1998- October 2000

ISP Delfa

Position System administrator (Web-administrator)

Clients supporting, web programming, Radio LAN supporting, LAN supporting

1996-1998

Gymnasium 272

Position Physics classroom assistant

Education: 2003, BS of physics and computer science,

Herzen State University ,

St. Peterburg , Russia

Certification: Microsoft Certified Solution Developer for Microsoft .NET

Microsoft Certified Application Developer for Microsoft .NET