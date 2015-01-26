heithvaldr1985

Влад heithvaldr1985

 
40 лет
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
10 лет назад

Skrishevsky Vladislav Anatolievich

Personal information:

Birth:        ﻿05.04.1985

Residence:     Zhytomyr

Phone:            (+38) 097-­71­0-8­0-01 / 063-13-67-146

E­mail:            [email protected]

Website:          http://heithvaldr.pp.ua

 

Objective:

Obtain a position of an engeneer concerning ITtechnologies. Preferable to work in a foreign company, have an opportunity of professional and personal growth, ready for relocation.

Education:

2005 ­ 2011 Zhytomyr National AgroecologicalUniversity, Manager of foreign trade activities, Specialist’s degree

June 2014 – August 2014 WEB-development coursesin the QAP INT

Workexperience:

Feb 2013 ­Oct 2013

Company: FOP Ulyanets V.V. ( Internationaltrucking industry) Position: Logistic manager, Manager of foreign trade activities

Responsibilities:

●       conclude contracts with foreignclients;

●       support and maintenance of existingclient base;

●      searchfor new clients and keep cooperating with them.

Skills and programms:

●      HTML / HTML 5 - advanced

●      CSS / CSS 3 – advanced

●      JavaScript - average

●      Adobe Photoshop, Corel draw ­ basics

●      Work experience with GIT

●      Responsive design 

●      Theory of testing

●      Semantic HTML 

●      Cross-browser compatibility 

 Languages:

●     Ukrainian ­ native

●     Russian ­ native

●    English ­ fluent

Personal qualities:

Team player, fast­leaner, active,communicative, hard­working, persistent. Have an ability to find an approach to people.

Interests:Sports and extreme, books, computer games, movies and music, tourism.