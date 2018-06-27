hummingbird23

Translator, copywriter, content writer

I am ready for everything new and strange. I am fullof energy and motivation. I know how to set goals and gain them. I have been

working as a remote content writer for more than year now and I really like

this occupation. I have much experience in various forms of translation: trade,

technology, artistic style, newspapers, and medical sphere. I am passionate abt

writing and creating content. I am open to everything new. I am attentive to

details and deadlines.

1. I write articles and texts according to givenkeywords.

2. I write content for different websites.

3. I have experience with Wordpress.

4. I have had experience on writing articles connectedwith interior design.

5. Experience in writing articles connected with onlinepharmacies and various drugs.

6. Experience in writing articles for companies fromCanada and Spain.

Computer programs: Word, Excel, Dropbox, Skype,Facebook, Wordpress, other online programs