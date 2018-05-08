hurevychdaniil

Даниил hurevychdaniil

 
Web/UI/UX Designer

Designer with a more than a year of experience in different fields including web-sites, web applications, software application, e-commerce design and mobile apps design. I am passionate about creating meaningful, useful and good-looking products and interfaces which will help both business and user. 

 TECHNICAL SKILLS

  • Advanced knowledge of Sketch, Adobe Illustrator
  • Experience with prototyping tools InVision, Principle
  • Experience of mindmapping with MindNode
  • Experience designing across devices (desktop, mobile) of landing pages, online-shops, dashboards, corporate websites, etc.
  • Experience designing applications for both iOS and Android, for mobile and tablet.
  • Experience executing both redesigns as well as new websites from scratch
  • Strong understanding of html/css