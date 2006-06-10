Education:

• Tourism Department, Faculty of Economy & Worldwide Tourism, New Cross William Shakespeare College, London, Great Britain. Major field of study: travel industry, English, Italian, Russian, translation theory, financial management, economical geography and etc. Qualification: travel agent/ literature translator, interpreter (Russian, English, Italian, Lithuanian languages). (September, 1996 – September, 2000)

• Faculty of computer professions, New Cross William Shakespeare College, London, Great Britain. Operating systems: Windows 95/98/XP; computer networking; computer troubleshooting Software: Microsoft Office (Professional) Word, Excel, Outlook Express, some experience with PowerPoint as well as other programs. (May, 1999 – September, 1999)

• High School Diploma, Lyceum № 11, Philological Faculty, majoring in English & Russian literature. Kaunas, Lithuania. (up to 1996)

Work Experience:

• Freelance translator and interpreter /full-time/ (March, 2006 - present)

• Freelance translator and interpreter /part-time/ (January, 1997 – March, 2006)

Experience in translating technical sciences (biomass, power supply, site inspections...), economy (sales negotiations, presentations, import, export, ...), culture (gallery openings, lectures, fine arts, architecture, ...) and much more.

Any good offers are welcome! 10 pages per day or little bit more!

• Executive Assistant and Translator/Interpreter (April, 2001 – March, 2006) “Lagrant Enterprise”, London, Great Britain.

Duties: Assistance in arranging meetings and negotiations, paper and office work, translating a large number of books, films, research papers and other publications on a wide variety of subjects (especially: technical, economy, literature), interpreting at lots of international meetings and conferences.

• Travel Agent (October, 1998 – March, 2001) Travel Agency “Branstock Group”, London, Great Britain.

Duties: to meet clients, to sell tours, to operate cash register, to provide any information on tours, to work with a till, escorting guests to popular shops, malls, markets of our city, showing the Sights and etc.

Skills/ Interests

• Mother tongues: English & Russian

• Italian, Lithuanian – fluent

• Tourism experience

• Excellent interpersonal skills

• Computer skills (Operating systems: Windows 95/98/XP; computer networking; computer troubleshooting Software: Microsoft Office (Professional) Word, Excel, Outlook Express, some experience with PowerPoint as well as other programs for professional translators (including TRADOS, Transit))

• Ability to effectively communicate over the telephone and so on

Personal Qualities

* Hardworking, persistent,

* Optimistic and enthusiastic

* Reliable and customer-oriented employee, able to create a “service” atmosphere

References are available upon request