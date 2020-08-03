irinav-2004

Технический переводчик с 2002 г.

2002-2009 - тех. переводчик на судостроительном заводе

2009-2018 - Специалист по контрактам коммерческого отдела

2002-- по настоящее время технический переводчик внештатный. Сотрудничаю с бюро переводов

Technical translator

*Translation of standards, codes, rules

* Translation of technical documentation (installation, operation, and maintenance manuals; instructions, specifications and procedures; test procedures; engineering design, etc.)

Subject: shipbuilding, welding, geology, safety, steel structures, drilling equipment, etc.

* Translation of correspondence, contracts, etc.