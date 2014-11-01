Work experience
• 10. 2013 – 11.2014 Techinsight (Odessa)
QA Engineer
Client: German charter airline
Project: Web application
Manual testing: functional, UI, cross-browsertesting, Regression, Smoke, Usability, Ad hoc
OS: Windows7, Linux (Ubuntu), VirtualBox, Bug reporting,bug verification,
Test case creation and execution, Jira, Zephyr, PHP, MySQL, evaluation oftest coverage
Scrum, Cooperation with 7 members team, Git,Excel.
Special skills
- Knowledge of basic and general principles in the field of softwaretesting;
- English – intermediate (IELTS – 6.0);
- Knowledge of compiling the test case, a bug report;
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS, SQL;
- Basic knowledge of PHP,Javascript, JQuery;
- bug Reporting (Jira, Redmine);
- basic knowledge of automation testing, continuous Integration (Selenium IDE, SeleniumBuilder, Jenkins);
- good social and communication skills;
- stress-resistant, being able to work towards deadlines;