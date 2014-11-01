QA engineer, Тестировщик

Work experience

• 10. 2013 – 11.2014 Techinsight (Odessa)

QA Engineer

Client: German charter airline

Project: Web application

Manual testing: functional, UI, cross-browsertesting, Regression, Smoke, Usability, Ad hoc

OS: Windows7, Linux (Ubuntu), VirtualBox, Bug reporting,bug verification,

Test case creation and execution, Jira, Zephyr, PHP, MySQL, evaluation oftest coverage

Scrum, Cooperation with 7 members team, Git,Excel.

Special skills

- Knowledge of basic and general principles in the field of softwaretesting;

- English – intermediate (IELTS – 6.0);

- Knowledge of compiling the test case, a bug report;

- Knowledge of HTML, CSS, SQL;

- Basic knowledge of PHP,Javascript, JQuery;

- bug Reporting (Jira, Redmine);

- basic knowledge of automation testing, continuous Integration (Selenium IDE, SeleniumBuilder, Jenkins);

- good social and communication skills;

- stress-resistant, being able to work towards deadlines;