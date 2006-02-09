CURRICULUM VITAE

Mavlonov Kamol Date of Birth: 12/03/81

Khamza region Place of Birth: Tashkent

Lisunova str. 1-17-94, Nationality: Uzbek

Tashkent Marital Status: Single

Tel :(998 712)944970

Mobil tel: (998 712)1874041

E-mail: [email protected]

EDUCATION

2004-present - Tashkent State University of Economics Graduate (1st year) Specialty Information technologies in Economy;

2004-2005 - Russia Internet University of Computer Sciences Distance 1-year program “Computer Programming” (includes 9 courses);

Java programming - http://www.intuit.ru/diploma/RKkT69XL0O8w/A00006732/;

HTML - http://www.intuit.ru/diploma/RKkT69XL0O8w/A00004663/;

C++ programming - http://www.intuit.ru/diploma/RKkT69XL0O8w/A00004582/;

The Basics of Software Engineering Managements - http://www.intuit.ru/diploma/RKkT69XL0O8w/A00004422/;

1999-2003 - Tashkent State University of Economics Faculty of Economics and Statistic (BA)

EXPERIENCE

1999-2001 - Financial account assistant in “Tursunova Matluba” private enterprise;

2002-2004 - “Tadbirkor Bank” information support specialist, Main specialist in the information support department.

2002-till present - SF “Do’stlik Qanotlari” at “Uzbekistan-USA” friendship society:

- Teacher of courses of computer prophecy (Basis of IBM PC, Windows,MsOffice);

- Coordinator of UmidIT (TSUE students creative group) at “Uzbekistan-USA” friendship society;

- System administrator;

- Coordinator of projects:

1) Electron book “Pedagogika”;

2) The test program “Pedagogika”

3) Web-sites of “Uzbekistan-USA” friendship society and UIT - www.umidit.tps.uz;

4) Database “TALABA” for Graduate Department of TSUE – DB Oracle 9i (administration and programming in PL/SQL), application in C++Builder6;

5) Project “The Automated System of HIGH SCHOOL” – DB Oracle 9i (administration and programming in PL/SQL), application in Delphi 7;

6) Project of the students Tashkent State University of Economics - www.narxoz.biz. - Dynamic web-site with Database (MYSQL) and programming in PHP;

2004-present - main specialist “ASBT” LTD Software Company:

1) Coordinator of project: “Passport-Visa” (Republic of Uzbekistan);

2) Coordinator of project: “AISVUZ”;

And now main programmer of project: “ASBT 3” (Automation System of Bank’s Technology) work on Java (Jsp, Servlet, JDBC, Java Web Start) and Oracle (programming in PL/SQL).

LANGUAGES

English – very good

Russian – fluent

Uzbek – native

OTHER SKILLS

Computer experience: perfect Windows 9X, Me, XP; Set-up and system PC.

Work on programs Borland C++ Builder, Delphi, JBuilder, JDeveloper10g, Eclipse and PHP.

Work on DB InterBase, MySql and Oracle (admin. and programming in PL/SQL).