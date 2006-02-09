CURRICULUM VITAE
Mavlonov Kamol Date of Birth: 12/03/81
Khamza region Place of Birth: Tashkent
Lisunova str. 1-17-94, Nationality: Uzbek
Tashkent Marital Status: Single
Tel :(998 712)944970
Mobil tel: (998 712)1874041
E-mail: [email protected]
EDUCATION
2004-present - Tashkent State University of Economics Graduate (1st year) Specialty Information technologies in Economy;
2004-2005 - Russia Internet University of Computer Sciences Distance 1-year program “Computer Programming” (includes 9 courses);
Java programming - http://www.intuit.ru/diploma/RKkT69XL0O8w/A00006732/;
HTML - http://www.intuit.ru/diploma/RKkT69XL0O8w/A00004663/;
C++ programming - http://www.intuit.ru/diploma/RKkT69XL0O8w/A00004582/;
The Basics of Software Engineering Managements - http://www.intuit.ru/diploma/RKkT69XL0O8w/A00004422/;
1999-2003 - Tashkent State University of Economics Faculty of Economics and Statistic (BA)
EXPERIENCE
1999-2001 - Financial account assistant in “Tursunova Matluba” private enterprise;
2002-2004 - “Tadbirkor Bank” information support specialist, Main specialist in the information support department.
2002-till present - SF “Do’stlik Qanotlari” at “Uzbekistan-USA” friendship society:
- Teacher of courses of computer prophecy (Basis of IBM PC, Windows,MsOffice);
- Coordinator of UmidIT (TSUE students creative group) at “Uzbekistan-USA” friendship society;
- System administrator;
- Coordinator of projects:
1) Electron book “Pedagogika”;
2) The test program “Pedagogika”
3) Web-sites of “Uzbekistan-USA” friendship society and UIT - www.umidit.tps.uz;
4) Database “TALABA” for Graduate Department of TSUE – DB Oracle 9i (administration and programming in PL/SQL), application in C++Builder6;
5) Project “The Automated System of HIGH SCHOOL” – DB Oracle 9i (administration and programming in PL/SQL), application in Delphi 7;
6) Project of the students Tashkent State University of Economics - www.narxoz.biz. - Dynamic web-site with Database (MYSQL) and programming in PHP;
2004-present - main specialist “ASBT” LTD Software Company:
1) Coordinator of project: “Passport-Visa” (Republic of Uzbekistan);
2) Coordinator of project: “AISVUZ”;
And now main programmer of project: “ASBT 3” (Automation System of Bank’s Technology) work on Java (Jsp, Servlet, JDBC, Java Web Start) and Oracle (programming in PL/SQL).
LANGUAGES
English – very good
Russian – fluent
Uzbek – native
OTHER SKILLS
Computer experience: perfect Windows 9X, Me, XP; Set-up and system PC.
Work on programs Borland C++ Builder, Delphi, JBuilder, JDeveloper10g, Eclipse and PHP.
Work on DB InterBase, MySql and Oracle (admin. and programming in PL/SQL).