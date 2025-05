CONTACT INFORMATION

KaterynaDanile

6628Clover Ln, Liberty Township, Ohio, 45044, USA

Cellphone: (513) 713-3904

E-mail:[email protected]

Additionale-mail: [email protected]

WORK EXPERIENCE

Job1

Name:Ukrainian Translation Agency “Bureau of Translations”

Location:Sevastopol, Ukraine

Tel:+38 (0692) 54 81 85

Supervisor:Maria Khabarova

Position:Translator (English, German, Russian, Ukrainian)

September,2011 – May, 2013

Duties:Translation of documents (Russian, Ukrainian, German, English)

Reasonsfor leaving: relocation

Job2

Name:Marriott Hotel

Address:71 Rathe Rd, Colchester, VT 05446

Tel(802) 655-3100

Supervisor:Robin Jaskoski

Position:Housekeeper

May,2011 – August, 2011

Duties:Cleaning rooms

Reasonsfor leaving: end of contract (Work&Travel)

Job3

Name:Bevo food, bar & catering

Address:70 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446

Tel: (802) 448-3230

Supervisor:Kathleen Maloney

Position:Kitchen help

May,2011 – August, 2011

Duties:Kitchen aid (food preparation), catering help (food preparation, serving,

cleaning), cleaning of work surface & restaurant

Reasonsfor leaving: end of contract (Work&Travel)

EDUCATION

SevastopolNational Technical University

Degreeearned: Specialist

Major:English and German Translation & ESL Teaching

Location:33 Universitetskaya Street, Sevastopol, Ukraine

2012– 2013

SevastopolNational Technical University

Degreeearned: Bachelor

Major:Theory and practice of translation

Location:33 Universitetskaya Street, Sevastopol, Ukraine

2008– 2012

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Volunteerfor organization “Food for life”

Location:Sevastopol, Ukraine

May,2010 - July 2013

Duties:food preparation & distribution

SKILLS

Knowledgeof foreign languages: Russian (native speaker), Ukrainian (native speaker),

English (fluent), German(upper-intermediate)

Basiccomputer skills (Microsoft Office)

PERSONAL FEATURES

Responsible,great team player, very attentive to details, easy-going, sociable, hardworking

& willing to work, quick learner, flexible, feel comfortable working under

command.