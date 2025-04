katiabasun

В поисках фриланса

Kateryna BasunLutsk, Ukraine street Vyshneva 19A, 45638. ph.number: 0992946148, e-mail: [email protected] translations, writing short texts2015-2018 -- school journalist/translator/tutor2016-2018 -- English tutorEducation: 2019-2023 -- Lutsk National Technical University (LNTU), Faculty of Ecology, Tourism and Electrical Engineering, Specialty Hotel, Restaurant and Catering.Knowledge and skills:Fluency in Microsoft, Windows XP.English, Russian, Ukrainian fluently.Translation from English into Russian, Ukrainian.From Russian, Ukrainian to English.Personal qualities: Active life position, determination, organizational abilities, sociability, responsibility, efficiency, optimism, creativity, initiative, fast learner.