EDUCATION
2002– 2007– Dragomanov National Pedagogical university
geographic teacher, biologist,manager of a tourist and a local lore work
Additional Education
2003– training course in Podolsky Information Technology Center
“IT-centre”
Specialist in build andsetting up of PC
2006- training course in Training and information Center
3D Design and Modeling
2014- training course inTraining and information Center "Uspeh"
WEB-master (html, css,javascript)
2015- training course inTraining and information Center "Perspective XXI"
C++ programmer(C/ C++, OOP,STL, IPC, Pattern)
EMPLOYMENT
2006-2007- CreativeAssociation “SIM”
Sound engineers
2007-2008- ProductionCompany
CNC machine operator
2008- Advertising company “Apelsin”
Graphic designer
2008-2009- “Inform-business Company”
Graphic designer
2009-2011- “Panasyuk Company”
Executive manager
2012- LLC "HORN" -director
2013– 2016 -“Dux” Design Company
Printing technologist, CNCmachine designer
March2016 - nowadays- Programmer-engineer,
National University of"Kyiv-Mohyla Academy"
Augusr 2016-nowday –Programmer (computer vision), Ukrainian Robots
Skills gained:
- Self-confidence and abilityto transfer optimism.
- Communication experiencewith customers and staff, gained while working as a designer and
freelancer
- Computer and designerskills:
(graphics) in Adobe Photoshop,Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator, Quark Express, Corel Draw,
(3dgraphics) Autodesk 3DS Max, ArtCAM, ZBrush (make 3d model for 3d
print and 3d carver)
(CNC)Match 3, KCAM,
Adobe Dreamweaver, HTML, CSS,
(programming)MS Visual Studio (C#,C/C++),QT, SFML, BOOST/STL.
-experience inLinux: using now Linux mint (PC)and Debian (Raspberry), SSH, terminal.
- Skills in programming Atmeland Arduino microcontrollers. Make the finished control unit.
- Extensive experience in theprinting business
-Skills incarving of wood, plastic and composite materials, in work with CNC
cutter and carving plotter.
- Skills in programming computer vision (openCV3..) with Robot operation system(ROS)
- Drive license B, C1, C.
- Russian, Ukrainian, Englishlanguages.