C++/C, Qt, Arduino, Atmel programming

EDUCATION

2002– 2007– Dragomanov National Pedagogical university

geographic teacher, biologist,manager of a tourist and a local lore work

Additional Education

2003– training course in Podolsky Information Technology Center

“IT-centre”

Specialist in build andsetting up of PC

2006- training course in Training and information Center

3D Design and Modeling

2014- training course inTraining and information Center "Uspeh"

WEB-master (html, css,javascript)

2015- training course inTraining and information Center "Perspective XXI"

C++ programmer(C/ C++, OOP,STL, IPC, Pattern)

EMPLOYMENT

2006-2007- CreativeAssociation “SIM”

Sound engineers

2007-2008- ProductionCompany

CNC machine operator

2008- Advertising company “Apelsin”

Graphic designer

2008-2009- “Inform-business Company”

Graphic designer

2009-2011- “Panasyuk Company”

Executive manager

2012- LLC "HORN" -director

2013– 2016 -“Dux” Design Company

Printing technologist, CNCmachine designer

March2016 - nowadays- Programmer-engineer,

National University of"Kyiv-Mohyla Academy"

Augusr 2016-nowday –Programmer (computer vision), Ukrainian Robots

Skills gained:

- Self-confidence and abilityto transfer optimism.

- Communication experiencewith customers and staff, gained while working as a designer and

freelancer

- Computer and designerskills:

(graphics) in Adobe Photoshop,Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator, Quark Express, Corel Draw,

(3dgraphics) Autodesk 3DS Max, ArtCAM, ZBrush (make 3d model for 3d

print and 3d carver)

(CNC)Match 3, KCAM,

Adobe Dreamweaver, HTML, CSS,

(programming)MS Visual Studio (C#,C/C++),QT, SFML, BOOST/STL.

-experience inLinux: using now Linux mint (PC)and Debian (Raspberry), SSH, terminal.

- Skills in programming Atmeland Arduino microcontrollers. Make the finished control unit.

- Extensive experience in theprinting business

-Skills incarving of wood, plastic and composite materials, in work with CNC

cutter and carving plotter.

- Skills in programming computer vision (openCV3..) with Robot operation system(ROS)

- Drive license B, C1, C.

- Russian, Ukrainian, Englishlanguages.