Dmitry Ivanov
Date of Birth: 29.03.1986
Summary of Experience: about 5 years
Professional skills: PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Ajax, Delphi 7, C++, Java
Subject
• Project Management 8 months
• Windows Forms Development 4 years
• Object Oriented Design
• Object Oriented Architecture 4 years
• Client/Server Architecture 1 year on Delphi 7
• Database Design/Development 1 year
• Web Forms/Services Development 3 years
Programming Languages
• C/C++ 2 years
• SQL 2 years
• PHP 1 year
• MySQL 1 year
• AJAX 1 year
• JS 2 years
• CSS 2 years
•
•
Markup Languages
• HTML 4 years
• XML have a notion, worked a little
Frameworks
• MS Composite Application Blocks
• MS Enterprise lib
• DevExpress XPO
• CSLA
Operating Systems
• MS Windows 98/2000/XP 7 years
• MS Windows 2003 Server
• IBM AIX (Unix)
IDE
• MS VS .NET/ 2003 /2005
RDBMS tools
• MS SQL Server 2000
• MS SQL Server 2005
Application Servers
• Apache Web server 2 years
• IIS 6.0
Technologies
• ADO.NET
• ASP.NET
Source Control
• SVN
• CVS
• MKS
Designers Skills
• Macromedia Flash
• Photoshop 4 years
• Corel
• 3DMax
Work Experience
• Company: “Workrocks”
Dates: 02.02.07 - nowadays
Location: Dnepropetrovsk
Roles: leading developer, PM
Responsibilities: projects guidance
Tools and Technologies: PHP, MySQL, Ajax, HTML, CSS, Javascript
Projects: www.minvoda.in.ua,
www.topdj.ua (corrected Ajax bugs),
Client: Novomoskovsk Mineral Water Factory, “Djam-magazine”, “Viola”, private person, djSender agreeably to projects
• Company: “21 century”
Dates: 15.06.06 - nowadays
Location: Dnepropetrovsk
Roles: web-developer, sites administrator
Responsibilities: sites administration, corporate site development
Tools and Technologies: PHP, Oracle, Joomla, HTML
Client: “21 century”
Education
Name of University/Institute/Academy Dnepropetrovsk State University
Location Dnepropetrovsk
Period 2003-2007
Speciality Intellectual systems of decision-making
Languages: English (intermidiate), Ukrainian, Russian