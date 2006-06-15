madshall

Dmitry Ivanov

Date of Birth: 29.03.1986

Summary of Experience: about 5 years

Professional skills: PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Ajax, Delphi 7, C++, Java

Subject

• Project Management 8 months

• Windows Forms Development 4 years

• Object Oriented Design

• Object Oriented Architecture 4 years

• Client/Server Architecture 1 year on Delphi 7

• Database Design/Development 1 year

• Web Forms/Services Development 3 years

Programming Languages

• C/C++ 2 years

• SQL 2 years

• PHP 1 year

• MySQL 1 year

• AJAX 1 year

• JS 2 years

• CSS 2 years

Markup Languages

• HTML 4 years

• XML have a notion, worked a little

Frameworks

• MS Composite Application Blocks

• MS Enterprise lib

• DevExpress XPO

• CSLA

Operating Systems

• MS Windows 98/2000/XP 7 years

• MS Windows 2003 Server

• IBM AIX (Unix)

IDE

• MS VS .NET/ 2003 /2005

RDBMS tools

• MS SQL Server 2000

• MS SQL Server 2005

Application Servers

• Apache Web server 2 years

• IIS 6.0

Technologies

ADO.NET

ASP.NET

Source Control

• SVN

• CVS

• MKS

Designers Skills

• Macromedia Flash

• Photoshop 4 years

• Corel

• 3DMax

Work Experience

• Company: “Workrocks”

Dates: 02.02.07 - nowadays

Location: Dnepropetrovsk

Roles: leading developer, PM

Responsibilities: projects guidance

Tools and Technologies: PHP, MySQL, Ajax, HTML, CSS, Javascript

Projects: www.minvoda.in.ua,

www.dj.am,

www.kyxhi.com ,

www.topdj.ua (corrected Ajax bugs),

www.clubmania.ua

Client: Novomoskovsk Mineral Water Factory, “Djam-magazine”, “Viola”, private person, djSender agreeably to projects

• Company: “21 century”

Dates: 15.06.06 - nowadays

Location: Dnepropetrovsk

Roles: web-developer, sites administrator

Responsibilities: sites administration, corporate site development

Tools and Technologies: PHP, Oracle, Joomla, HTML

Client: “21 century”

Education

Name of University/Institute/Academy Dnepropetrovsk State University

Location Dnepropetrovsk

Period 2003-2007

Speciality Intellectual systems of decision-making

Languages: English (intermidiate), Ukrainian, Russian

PHPJavascriptMySQLOracleHTMLCSSJoomlaDelphiApacheAjax