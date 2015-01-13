maria_nesterova

Summary:

Ambitious and goal-oriented, a strong team player, able to operate globally,

cross-functionally and at all levels of the organization, coupled with

the ability to direct strong teams in providing information. Excellent

in communication and adaptation to every working environment. Has

ability to work under pressure.

Experience:

Legal Recruitment Assistant

Legalis Global

November 2014 – Present (3 months)

Department of hotel, restaurant, marketing

Medigo OY/ Ounasvaaran Pirtit

August 2014 – August 2014 (1 month)

Assistant to Accountant

VALROM TRANS OÜ

May 2014 – July 2014 (3 months)

Have been working for Valrom Trans OÜ as a trainee in financial department and also as an interpreter and translator.

Was responsible for bookkeping basically.

Travel guide

HELIOS TOUR

December 2013 – January 2014 (2 months)

Test Scores:

TOEFL Score: 102

November 2012

Languages

РусскийNative or bilingual proficiency

EnglishProfessional working proficiency

FinnishElementary proficiency

DutchElementary proficiency

Education:

Lapland University of Applied Sciences

Bachelor's Degree, Innovative Business Services

2013 – 2016 (expected)

Focus on Accounting, auditing, project management, analyses

Activities and Societies: Finnish for foreigners, IBL

Lapin yliopisto

Finnish for foreigners, 5 Excellent (Level A2-B1)

2013 – 2014

1101 High school,

Mathematics and Statistics

2001 – 2012

Activities and Societies: English, mathematics, social sciences

Additional Info