Люблю то что делаю, а делаю то что умею.

Hi There! My name is Dmitry, and I am very happy to create high-performance websites, their promotion and solution of tasks of varying complexity.

I like to embody creative ideas through web technologies.

My goal - in self-improvement and performance of quality work in the shortest possible time.

That's what I do:

CMS WordPress, Joomla!, OpenCart

 JavaScript

 JQuery

 SEO/SERM

 Chat bots

I'm here to help you on your way to success! I'm not throwing my words on the wind, if I promise you to finish the project in a month, I'll absolutely do it!

✔️ I have experience of working on projects of different level, from small scripts to custom e-commerce solutions.

To wrap up:

 I'm ready to make a great project from scratch

 I have an individual approach to every customer

 And I just love what I do!