Hi There! My name is Dmitry, and I am very happy to create high-performance websites, their promotion and solution of tasks of varying complexity.
I like to embody creative ideas through web technologies.
My goal - in self-improvement and performance of quality work in the shortest possible time.
That's what I do:
CMS WordPress, Joomla!, OpenCart
JavaScript
JQuery
SEO/SERM
Chat bots
I'm here to help you on your way to success! I'm not throwing my words on the wind, if I promise you to finish the project in a month, I'll absolutely do it!
✔️ I have experience of working on projects of different level, from small scripts to custom e-commerce solutions.
To wrap up:
I'm ready to make a great project from scratch
I have an individual approach to every customer
And I just love what I do!