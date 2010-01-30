====================================================

Experience

=====================================================

* 2005 — present time: Freelancer. Web-programming: backoffice and frontoffice

--- History and culture of Ryazan — web-programming (PHP, Drupal). http://www.history-ryazan.ru. Programming support.

* 2007—...: CERN (Geneve, Switzerland). Project Associator in computer science at LHCb online team

* 2006 — 2007 — web-programmer на ASP.NET. ArtLebedev studio (http://www.artlebedev.ru).

--- VTB 24 Bank (april 2007) — Migration of CMS Imprimatur 1 from Parser to ASP.NET (C#,MSSQL,NHibernate, Castle Monorail).

--- http://www.artlebedev.ru/everything/vneshtorgbank/24/

* 2001 — 2005: Webexpert studio. Senior web-developer. Web-programming, backoffice, front office. Languages: ASP (JavaScript), PHP, ASP.NET (C#), Java. Databases: MySql, MSSQL, ACCESS, PostgreSQL.

================================================================================

Education

================================================================================

* 2003 — 2006: PhD student at the Institute for Nuclear Research (Moscow,Russia).

* 1997 — 2002: Lomonosov's Moscow State University (Moscow). Department of Calculate Mathematics and Cybernetic (CMC), sub-faculty of System Programming. Master of science.

================================================================================

International Schools and Grants

================================================================================

* 2008 (August-September) CERN school of computing. http://www.cern.ch/csc, http://tinyurl.com/635jz8

* 2006 — 2007: INTAS grant. http://www.intas.be

* 2005 (July-August): CERN summer student school.