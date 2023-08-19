QA Engineer

Experience in manual testing for almost 10 years. At the moment I am like a digital nomad, working according to the schedule of the team, no matter where I am.

Mostly experience in testing web applications, both small and very large, have experience in working on projects from the very beginning to completion, have experience in managing small teams of up to 3 people. I have little experience in testing mobile applications and test automation (very small, on a prepared infrastructure). I also have experience in API testing.

Most of the experience is related to business applications related to entertainment, the largest and most interesting - a large system for online broadcasts and a huge and difficult system for automating the processing of media files.