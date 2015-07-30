Programming For Humans

I am an individual full-stack developer. My professional background allows to deliver quality solutions that respond to client’s requirements and specifications. I definitely have an ability to hit deadlines without sacrificing quality.

My experience in IT is more than 5 years including 2 years in process automation and electronics field. For that time I’ve finished about twenty five projects working as a web and software developer. I also have a degree in economics and statistics.

I love to reach my client directly without middlemen and corporacy red tape.