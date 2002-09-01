Alexander Kotelev

Personal Data:

Date of Birth: 08/03/1983

Marital Status: single

Years of Work Experience: 3

Education:

2000-2005 Belorussian State University of Informatics and

Radioelectronics, Minsk; Faculty of Computer Systems and

Networks

Major: Computer Machines, Systems and Networks

Qualification: system engineer

Work Experience: (starting with the latest project):

Project 1:

Client: Sam-solutions.Co, Belarus

Duration: 10.2004 - now

Project Description: Centralized P2P network

Client/server connection, core engine.

File transfering protocol, downloading management.

GUI improvemnt.

Programming language: Java

Technology: JXTA

Project 2:

Duration: 10.2004 - 03.2005

Project Description: Solaris driver for Intel 82559 on SPARC platform

Driver for network card Intel on chipset 8255x.

Programming languages: C

Project 3:

Client: IQ Media.LLC, New-York, USA

Duration: 09.2003-now

Project Description: Home entertainment system based on Linux.

Barebone device ( mini-ATX form factor) capable to play/record DVD,mp3,DivX,TV

shows,download photos/video from digital cameras/camcoders.

Audio CD, DVD, MIDI players, management of audio cd tracks, DVD title and

chapters, languages.

Progress Bar, Scroll Text, Font GUI componets.

Network configuration module.

Identify Audio CD.

Programming language: С/C++

Technology: SDL

Project 4:

Client: Sam-solutions.Co Minsk, Belarus

Duration: 10.2002 6.2003

Project Description: Linux server configurator with web and Tcl/Tk frontends

for internet security appliances.

Written DNS/NTP/FTP configuration modules.

User and group management.

GUI improvement.

Programming languages: Ruby, Tk/Tcl

Project 5:

Client: IQ Media.LLC, New-York, USA

Duration: 09.2002-10-2002

Project Description: dotProject (web-based management framework) report system.

Including daily report, reports management, e-mail notification.

Programming languages: PHP, JavaScript

Project 6:

Search system on Windows network resources.

Multithreaded application to search films, music and etc. resource in Windows

network.

Web interface, GTK interface.

Programming language: C

Professional Skills

Language: Belorussian(native), Russian (fluent), English(good)

Platforms:

- programming anf system administration of Unix: Linux(Debian, SuSE

Red Hat, ALT, Slackware), FreeBSD, NetBSD (4 years)

- software packaging for ALT, SuSE Linux (1 year)

- Web development (2 year)

- programming and screwdriver assembly of Intel IA-32 hardware (4 years)

- programming of Solaris, driver development (1 year)

- little experience of programming assembler/C/C++

Motorola TMS320C54x DSP Series (1 year)

- little experience of programming for Windows, basic user level

knowledge of MacOS

Networks:

- advanced administration of Apache with SSL, Bind, Squid (4 years)

- administration experience including knowledge of Linux

2.2/2.4/2.6 firewalls, Postfix, Exim, ProFTPD, SSH (4 years)

- DNS domain administration experience (3 years)

- TCP/IP programming experience

- P2P networks programming experience

- JXTA technology of P2P networks

Databases:

- MySQL administration (2 years)

- programming SQL (MySQL, PostgreSQL) (2 years)

- experience in using SQL databases in web development(2 years)

Programming languages:

- advanced C, C++, Java, Intel x86 assembler (2-5 years)

- experience in Ruby, PHP, Perl, sed/awk, GNU Make, HTML, Javascript (1-3 years)

- developed small appication using Tcl/Tk, Java/Servlets/JSP/Struts (1-2 years)

- some experience in SQL, MFC (1-3 years)

- theoretical knowlenge of XML, VHDL

- experience in SDL, GTK, QT programming (1-3 years)

Other:

- experience in CVS (4 years)

- Solaris network subsystem (STREAMS) (1 year)

General & Personal Strengths:

High efficiency in working process.

Sociability.

Fast learning of new technologies and programming languages;

Good knowledge of Linux operating system.