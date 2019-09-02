Android и ios разработчик

I am a mobile developer with experience building applications for Android. Android Developer with 3+ years of experience in designing, implementing, integrating, testing and supporting applications. I like robust and scalable code. I like to learn and apply new technologies in mobile development.

My technical skills:

- Java, Kotlin

- OOP

- Android & Java SDK

- Firebase tools

- MVP, MVVM

- Android Architecture Components

- Material design, custom views

- REST, JSON, XML - SQLite, Room

- GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket

- UI design with Material Design

- Google AdMob

- Git

- Google Play Services

- RxJava 2, RxAndroid2

Used libraries:

- Dagger2

- RxJava2

- Retrofit2

- Picasso, Glide and others.

IDE: Android Studio, IntelliJ IDEA

Have any questions?

Have a nice day :)