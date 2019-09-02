olzh

I am a mobile developer with experience building applications for Android. Android Developer with 3+ years of experience in designing, implementing, integrating, testing and supporting applications. I like robust and scalable code. I like to learn and apply new technologies in mobile development. 

My technical skills:

- Java, Kotlin 

- OOP 

- Android & Java SDK 

- Firebase tools 

- MVP, MVVM 

- Android Architecture Components 

- Material design, custom views

- REST, JSON, XML - SQLite, Room 

- GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket 

- UI design with Material Design

- Google AdMob

- Git

- Google Play Services

- RxJava 2, RxAndroid2

Used libraries:

- Dagger2 

- RxJava2 

- Retrofit2

- Picasso, Glide and others.

IDE: Android Studio, IntelliJ IDEA

