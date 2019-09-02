I am a mobile developer with experience building applications for Android. Android Developer with 3+ years of experience in designing, implementing, integrating, testing and supporting applications. I like robust and scalable code. I like to learn and apply new technologies in mobile development.
My technical skills:
- Java, Kotlin
- OOP
- Android & Java SDK
- Firebase tools
- MVP, MVVM
- Android Architecture Components
- Material design, custom views
- REST, JSON, XML - SQLite, Room
- GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket
- UI design with Material Design
- Google AdMob
- Git
- Google Play Services
- RxJava 2, RxAndroid2
Used libraries:
- Dagger2
- RxJava2
- Retrofit2
- Picasso, Glide and others.
IDE: Android Studio, IntelliJ IDEA
