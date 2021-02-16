papirniy10

Experienced Lead Verification and Generation Specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry. Skilled in Verification and Validation (V&V), Data Analysis, Lead Generation. Skilled in Data Research, Data Analysis, Google Sheets, Microsoft Office, and English. My responsibilities include identifying and analyzing of clients needs, verification of information according to client's requirements, database analyzing, E-mail lead generating and searching for leads via social media (LinkedIn, Facebook and other sources)