Веб-девелопер

Web developer with 5 years of experience in developing and maintenance many interesting, complicated and innovative projects basically on PHP. Participation in developing blogs, forums, social networks, eCommerce and art projects and so on.

Have got a big experience in creating responsive web design for dynamic and interactive web projects and further their integration in CMS. Big experience in integration API services for booking services, payment verification, searching location place and other. Knowledgeable in creating an API service with using Memcached technology.

Mail: [email protected]

Skype: petrosavka