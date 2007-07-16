My name is Yuri. I do Search Engine Optimization in Web 2.0 area .

I proud my 1st SEO-project consonance-ua.com (web site of National Presidential Orchestra Of Ukraine, discontinued in 2003) I pushed up to the 1st position in Google and Yahoo. Fun part of that the Washington Presidential Orchestra and Russian Federation Presidential Orchestra were BELOW.

Today I work for clients in areas with competition of 60...80mln in Google. Latest my work ranged #2 in Google/86.000.000.

My principles for Search Engine Optimization:

- W3C valid XHTML/CSS code (SEO-ready)

- only 'white' methods

- precious keywords / semantical analysis

- competitors activity analysis

