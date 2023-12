Skills: Graphic Design, Multimedia Production, Illustration.

Expert in Flash design, action scripting, general shockwave web design, and interface design. Skilled at realistic illustration and cartooning.

Macromedia Flash

Expert

5 years

Adobe Photoshop

Expert

6 years

Macromedia Dreamweaver

Expert

5 years

Macromedia Director

Expert

4 years

Adobe Illustrator

Intermediate

2 years

3DStudioMax

Intermediate

1 years