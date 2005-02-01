rs-comp

ROMAN SHVETS

st. Chysta,4 v.Bila

Ternopil region

Tel.

e-mail: [email protected]

ABOUT ME:

Birthday: 06.08.1966 Ternopil region.

Nationality: Ukrainian

Family status: married

Sex : male

EDUCATION:

1983 - 1990 Ternopil Pedagogical Institute Ternopil

Department: physical and mathematical

Specialization: physics and mathematics

EXPERIENCE:

02/2005 - present Bank "Kheschatyk" Kyiv

Senior programmer

10/2003 - 02/2005 Company "ProFIX" Kyiv

Software developer

06/2003 - 10/2003 Bank "Nadra" Ternopil

General expert in computer dapartment.

11/2000 - 05/2003 Factory furniture "NOVA" Ternopil

Programmer.

04/1992 - 11/2000 Bank "UkrSocBank" Ternopil

Programmer.

09/1991 - 04/1992 Company "TARAS" Ternopil

Programmer.

09/1990 - 09/1991 School #1 Ternopil

Physics teacher.

PROGRAM BUILDER:

Program "Accounting and sale products" .

[Delphi, Sybase Adaptive Server Anywhere 6.0, ODBC, ADO-connection,

Developer Express] - custom design:

- client-server for 10 users;

- working in local-area network and detached;

- control circulation of documents between department;

- create reports;

- read and write barcode on documents ;

- control barcode;

- read barcode terminal over COM-port;

- export reports in Excel.

Program "Payments"

[Delphi, Developer Express, Advantage Data Architect]) - custom design:

- acoounting organization ;

- acoounting payments;

- reports ticket;

- create EDI-documents;

- create reports;

- working with achiv

- printing in DOS and Windows.

Program "Trade"

[Delphi, Developer Express, Rave, Microsoft Access]) - custom design:

- acoounting wares in 5 shops;

- create reports;

- create payment order;

- calculation middle prices;

- forecast income..

Program "Statistics for bank"

[Delphi, SQL, Visual FoxPro driver,ODBC,BDE] - custom design

- create statictacs for bank;

- create reports form for bank;

Program "Paymens-1"

[CA Clipper,dBase-files]) - in group:

- accounting organization ;

- accounting payments;

- reports ticket;

- create EDI-documents;

- create reports;

- working with achiv

Program "Tax return for bank"

[Delphi, SQL, Visual FoxPro driver,ODBC,BDE]) - custom design:

- interface with general program;

- accounting documents;

- create reports.

Program "Operation Day of Bank"

[CA Clipper,dBases-files] - in group :

- create all reports form for bank

- calculation percent on accounts;

TECHNICAL:

Systems : DOS ,WINDOWS 95(98), WINDOWS XP(2000)

Programming language and tools: Borland Pascal, Delphi, SQL, Microsoft Word,

Microsoft Excel, CA Clipper, FoxPro, Rave, Developer Express,

BDE,ODBC, DCom connection, ADO Connection, Crystal.

Databases : dBase-files, Microsoft Access, Sybase Anywhere 6(8), Advantage

Data Architect,Oracle 8i(partly), Informix 7(9)

Разработка приложений для Excel
Очень доволен работой Романа. Никаких лишних вопросов, все четко и быстро. Сделал даже больше, чем изначально было описано в ТЗ, так как "аппетит приходит во время еды"(знаю, что это не правильно, но что делать:)). У него нет слов "не могу сделать", берет паузу, обдумывает и потом говорит о возможных вариантах решения задачи. Всем рекомендую и надеюсь на дальнейшее плодотворное сотрудничество. Огромное спасибо за работу!
Очень приятно работать. Понятное для работы ТЗ и дополнительные разъяснения по некоторым вопросах, которые возникли во время разработки. Оплата вовремя без всяких проволочек.
