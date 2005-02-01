ROMAN SHVETS




ABOUT ME:
Birthday: 06.08.1966 Ternopil region.
Nationality: Ukrainian
Family status: married
Sex : male
EDUCATION:
1983 - 1990 Ternopil Pedagogical Institute Ternopil
Department: physical and mathematical
Specialization: physics and mathematics
EXPERIENCE:
02/2005 - present Bank "Kheschatyk" Kyiv
Senior programmer
10/2003 - 02/2005 Company "ProFIX" Kyiv
Software developer
06/2003 - 10/2003 Bank "Nadra" Ternopil
General expert in computer dapartment.
11/2000 - 05/2003 Factory furniture "NOVA" Ternopil
Programmer.
04/1992 - 11/2000 Bank "UkrSocBank" Ternopil
Programmer.
09/1991 - 04/1992 Company "TARAS" Ternopil
Programmer.
09/1990 - 09/1991 School #1 Ternopil
Physics teacher.
PROGRAM BUILDER:
Program "Accounting and sale products" .
[Delphi, Sybase Adaptive Server Anywhere 6.0, ODBC, ADO-connection,
Developer Express] - custom design:
- client-server for 10 users;
- working in local-area network and detached;
- control circulation of documents between department;
- create reports;
- read and write barcode on documents ;
- control barcode;
- read barcode terminal over COM-port;
- export reports in Excel.
Program "Payments"
[Delphi, Developer Express, Advantage Data Architect]) - custom design:
- acoounting organization ;
- acoounting payments;
- reports ticket;
- create EDI-documents;
- create reports;
- working with achiv
- printing in DOS and Windows.
Program "Trade"
[Delphi, Developer Express, Rave, Microsoft Access]) - custom design:
- acoounting wares in 5 shops;
- create reports;
- create payment order;
- calculation middle prices;
- forecast income..
Program "Statistics for bank"
[Delphi, SQL, Visual FoxPro driver,ODBC,BDE] - custom design
- create statictacs for bank;
- create reports form for bank;
Program "Paymens-1"
[CA Clipper,dBase-files]) - in group:
- accounting organization ;
- accounting payments;
- reports ticket;
- create EDI-documents;
- create reports;
- working with achiv
Program "Tax return for bank"
[Delphi, SQL, Visual FoxPro driver,ODBC,BDE]) - custom design:
- interface with general program;
- accounting documents;
- create reports.
Program "Operation Day of Bank"
[CA Clipper,dBases-files] - in group :
- create all reports form for bank
- calculation percent on accounts;
TECHNICAL:
Systems : DOS ,WINDOWS 95(98), WINDOWS XP(2000)
Programming language and tools: Borland Pascal, Delphi, SQL, Microsoft Word,
Microsoft Excel, CA Clipper, FoxPro, Rave, Developer Express,
BDE,ODBC, DCom connection, ADO Connection, Crystal.
Databases : dBase-files, Microsoft Access, Sybase Anywhere 6(8), Advantage
Data Architect,Oracle 8i(partly), Informix 7(9)