Personal Information
Full name: Savushkina Elena Sergeevna
Phone number: 090-6521-5335
E-mail: [email protected]
Nationality: Russian
Place of birth: Russia
Date of birth: 29th July 1975
Gender: Female
Education
1996-2003 Moscow State Academy ofLaw (Specialization Civil Law)
1992-1995 The Academy of Law of the Moscow External University of the Humanities
(Department of Law; Specialization BankingLaw)
Working Experience
20.01.2005-29.06.2007
Name of employer:
Trade Representationof the Russian Federation in
Japan
Position: ChiefSpecialist (Lawyer)
Outline of functions:
As being singlelawyer, I was responsible for all legal matters, including legal consulting of
Japanese companies on Russian legislation, such as:
1) Customslegislation (customs clearance, customs procedures etc.).
2) Certifications ofthe merchandises.
3) Tax legislation.
4) Civil law,corporate legislation including procedures for establishing business in Russia (throughout opening an representation, abranch, or establishing legal entities in Russia, etc).
Giving advice in:
1) Internationaltransactions.
2) Matters ondefense infringed rights (including defense infringed rights of intellectual
property,) etc.
23.04.2003-19.01.2005
Name of employer:
Ministry of Economic Development and Trade
of the Russian Federation
Position:Chief Specialist of the Legal Department
Outline of functions:
(a) Legalexamination of drafts.
Such as drafts in:
1) Civil law（including corporatelaw, law about noncommercial organization, creating of new forms of
noncommercial organizations）.
2) Legislation onequity market.
3) Bankruptcylegislation (including legislation of bankruptcy of finance and banking
organization).
4) Banking law.
5) Legislation onspecial economic zones in the Russian Federation etc.
(b) Presentationviewpoint of Legal Department in draft discussion held in the Ministry.
Presentation viewpoint of the Ministry during discussions in State Duma
(Russian Parliament), in Supreme Arbitrage Court of the Russian Federation.
(c) Preparing (drafting) several laws of theRussian Federation (Law about Credit Records Bureaus (adopted), Law on objects
of civil rights whose being in turnover is not permitted (objects withdrawn
from turnover.).
(d) I was responsible for coordination in abolitionof double functions in state registration of foreign companies’ branches and
representations in Russia.Namely, double functions between Federal State Institution “State Registration
Chamber” and Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Beforereceiving a graduation at Moscow State Academy of Law I had several working experience in legal profession at private and public enterprises. Namely, consulting and providing legal support in different field of Russian Law:
1) Rendering consultations for managers inbankruptcy cases, such as consulting on bankruptcy legislation, support in procedures
for financial rehabilitation, settlement of debts of the enterprises which are
in bankruptcy procedures, support in labor matters, assistance in immovable
property disputes matters, etc. Checking transactions of companies which are in
bankruptcy (insolvency) procedures. Prepared all legal documents for bringing
them to courts. Represent principals in arbitrage courts and courts of general
jurisdiction (common courts) etc.
2) Consulting in civil law, tax law, law ofemployment, administrative law, etc. Preparing patterns of contracts. Legal
examination of contracts prepared at an enterprise. Assistance in settling
disputes arising from contracts. Preparing documents for bringing actions to
courts. Representation an enterprise in courts. Legal assistance for
coordination between the enterprise and government authorities. Support an
enterprise in reorganization procedure.
3) Preparing necessary documents and registrationa legal entity (LLC) in government authorities. Open branches of the legal
entity.