Юрист международник, категорийный менеджер, менеджер по закупкам, менеджер ВЭД, переводчик (английский, японский)

Personal Information

Full name: Savushkina Elena Sergeevna

Phone number: 090-6521-5335

E-mail: [email protected]

Nationality: Russian

Place of birth: Russia

Date of birth: 29th July 1975

Gender: Female

Education

1996-2003 Moscow State Academy ofLaw (Specialization Civil Law)

1992-1995 The Academy of Law of the Moscow External University of the Humanities

(Department of Law; Specialization BankingLaw)

Working Experience

20.01.2005-29.06.2007

Name of employer:

Trade Representationof the Russian Federation in

Japan

Position: ChiefSpecialist (Lawyer)

Outline of functions:

As being singlelawyer, I was responsible for all legal matters, including legal consulting of

Japanese companies on Russian legislation, such as:

1) Customslegislation (customs clearance, customs procedures etc.).

2) Certifications ofthe merchandises.

3) Tax legislation.

4) Civil law,corporate legislation including procedures for establishing business in Russia (throughout opening an representation, abranch, or establishing legal entities in Russia, etc).

Giving advice in:

1) Internationaltransactions.

2) Matters ondefense infringed rights (including defense infringed rights of intellectual

property,) etc.

23.04.2003-19.01.2005

Name of employer:

Ministry of Economic Development and Trade

of the Russian Federation

Position: Chief Specialist of the Legal Department

Outline of functions:

(a) Legalexamination of drafts.

Such as drafts in:

1) Civil law（including corporatelaw, law about noncommercial organization, creating of new forms of

noncommercial organizations）.

2) Legislation onequity market.

3) Bankruptcylegislation (including legislation of bankruptcy of finance and banking

organization).

4) Banking law.

5) Legislation onspecial economic zones in the Russian Federation etc.

(b) Presentationviewpoint of Legal Department in draft discussion held in the Ministry.

Presentation viewpoint of the Ministry during discussions in State Duma

(Russian Parliament), in Supreme Arbitrage Court of the Russian Federation.

(c) Preparing (drafting) several laws of theRussian Federation (Law about Credit Records Bureaus (adopted), Law on objects

of civil rights whose being in turnover is not permitted (objects withdrawn

from turnover.).

(d) I was responsible for coordination in abolitionof double functions in state registration of foreign companies’ branches and

representations in Russia.Namely, double functions between Federal State Institution “State Registration

Chamber” and Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Beforereceiving a graduation at Moscow State Academy of Law I had several working experience in legal profession at private and public enterprises. Namely, consulting and providing legal support in different field of Russian Law:

1) Rendering consultations for managers inbankruptcy cases, such as consulting on bankruptcy legislation, support in procedures

for financial rehabilitation, settlement of debts of the enterprises which are

in bankruptcy procedures, support in labor matters, assistance in immovable

property disputes matters, etc. Checking transactions of companies which are in

bankruptcy (insolvency) procedures. Prepared all legal documents for bringing

them to courts. Represent principals in arbitrage courts and courts of general

jurisdiction (common courts) etc.

2) Consulting in civil law, tax law, law ofemployment, administrative law, etc. Preparing patterns of contracts. Legal

examination of contracts prepared at an enterprise. Assistance in settling

disputes arising from contracts. Preparing documents for bringing actions to

courts. Representation an enterprise in courts. Legal assistance for

coordination between the enterprise and government authorities. Support an

enterprise in reorganization procedure.

3) Preparing necessary documents and registrationa legal entity (LLC) in government authorities. Open branches of the legal

entity.