xananamiti28

Профессиональный перевод с/на английский. Грамотно и безупречно. Всё вручную! Сохраняю исходный формат ( также делаю переводы на армянском языке)

I am Seda Markarova. I am from Armenia. I have graduated from Yerevan State Linguistic University after V. Brusov in the faculty of ”Linguistics” for Bacheolor’s degree and ” HR Management” for Master’s degree. I am fluent in Armenian,English,Russian.Together with my studies I have worked in Tourism industry for 8 years that’s why I have excellent speaking skills. Also I have 5 years of experience in online teaching area. Mostly I adore teaching children as they are funny and like learning a lot but teenagers and old people are also in the interests of my teaching frame. I have cooperated with various linguistic centers and international online schools. I like my job as due to it I get the chance to communicate with people from different cultures and mindsets.Interests: I like doing translations a lot. I am highly skilled in terminology. I am excellent at translating each kind of content in an understandable and appropriate way. I like reading books about self –development as I am sure that every person should develop his(her) professional and personal skills every single day.Let’s make dreams come true together.