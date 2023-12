Design of Microcontroller Unit based on ARM Cortex

Microcontroller Unit for industrial measurement system.

This project is a part of my industrial measurement system development.

For this system was analyzed of requirement, developed Tech. Task, schematics and PCB.

MCU based on ARM Cortex M4 with 8 MB Static RAM, Flash, JTAG.

Number of interfaces and additional GPIO for extensions, like Ethernet, RS485, external measurement module.

This development is for sale. Contact me if you're interested.