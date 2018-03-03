Design a homepage and listings page for a high gro

Description of the organization and its target audience CampusReel allows any high school student in the world to deeply understand a college, campus and community - without needing to spend tons of money and time visiting universities in person. We achieve this goal by empowering college students to capture a day in their life in video at school, so each college profile on our site has a student-generated digital tour. Our student-generated tours provide an honest & authentic understanding of a student's experience at a college.