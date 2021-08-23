What is staking?

Staking is an opportunity to receive income on a passive basis from electronic currency. In this case, a special algorithm is used — PoS and its other varieties. The essence of this process is as follows: there is a retention of coins in the wallet. This allows you to get the right to participate in the mining of cryptocurrency, and based on this process to receive income.

What is staking_.docx
9 КБ