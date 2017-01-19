SoundHub Music App is a promotion tool for new music artists and DJs. Everything about SoundHub Music is free. You can download the app for free and enjoy new great music, or you start your own hub (account) if you are creating music. We will help you to be seen, heard and discovered. We cooperate with some of the biggest names and companies in the music industry. Start your own hub today and upload your music and/or create links to posts you uploaded on soundcloud or youtube. Let people hear your sounds!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.soundhub