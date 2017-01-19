Перевод договора на оказание услуг (отрывок)

Services Contract – Geotechnical Services

_____________ LLP, a legal entity, established and existing under the laws of Kazakhstan (Certificate of State Re-registration No. ________TOO (IU), issued by the Department of Justice of the Aktau Oblast on September 27, 2003), registered at: ________ Ave., Aktau, Kazakhstan (“Company”), represented by Mr. ___________, General Director, acting on the basis of the Charter

AND

____________ & K LLC, a legal entity, established and existing under the laws of Kazakhstan (Certificate of Registration No . __________TOO, issued on August 3, 2009), registered at: 29 Myr Street, Karaganda, Kazakhstan(“Contractor”), represented by Mr._________, General Director, acting on the basis of the Charter

Entered into this Services Contract –Geotechnical Services (“Contract”) at the stage of pre-project documentation as

follows.

Hereinafter, the Company and Contractor shall be collectively referred to as the “Parties” and individually as the “Party” as

the context may require.

SUBJECT OF THE CONTRACT

The Contractor shall provide the services tothe Company in accordance with Exhibit 1 to this Contract (“Services”) on the terms andconditions of this Contract and among them:

Drilling of 8 boreholes with depth 30-50m,dynamic sounding 8 tests, static sounding 8 tests, SPT 88 tests (to depth of 5m

every meter - 40 tests and below 5m every 1,5m to depth of 15m - 48 tests),

impeller testing for shear 24 tests withdrilling of 8 boreholes to the depth of 6m for performing testing , testing of

soils by vertical static loading (stamp in boreholes) area 600cm2, specific

resistance more than 3kgf/cm2 to5kgf/cm2 - 8 tests.

All Services shall be performed strictly in accordance with applicable Company specifications and the laws of Kazakhstan.

1.3 When performing the Services, Contractor shall comply amongst other, with all of the following: Exhibit 3 Contractor’s policies and procedures relating to health, environmental and safety and all applicable health, environmental and safety laws and regulations.

1.4 Personnel. Contractor shall comply with all of the following:

(i) Qualifications of Personnel. The personnel assigned by, or on behalf of, Contractor must be qualified, competent, sufficiently experienced.

(ii) Discipline and Replacement of Personnel. Contractor shall maintain disciplined, lawful and orderly behavior among Contractor personnel during the performance of the Services

ContractorEquipment. All equipment provided by Contractor and used in the performance of the Services, including vehiclesmust be in good working order and repair, certified, checked and licensed as required by the laws of Kazakhstanand be suitable for and capable of performing the Services as and when required under this Contract. Contractor shall do all of the following:

Operate all equipment provided by Contractor in conformity with all Applicable Laws and manufacturer’s requirements.

Maintainsuch equipment in proper and safe operating condition.

Promptly make any repairs needed for the proper and safe operation of such equipment at Contractor’s sole cost and expense.

If during the performance of the Services Contractor suffers a loss or irreparable breakdown of equipment used in

n providing the Services for any reason, Contractor shall promptly replace that equipment at Contractor’s sole cost and expense...