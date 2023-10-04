Продвижение сайта

What we had

work needed to be done from scratch

absolute zero level of authority

The mission was clear-cut but ambitious for the website. Competing against behemoth aggregator sites, we aimed to increase the site’s authority and visibility in search engines, given its specialised subject matter.

What SEO works Have We Provided

optimised content

embedded keywords

crafted meta-tags

created internal linking strategy

created and developed blog section

At first we began with Content Optimization – we dove headfirst into fine-tuning the site’s existing content, embedding strategic keywords, and meticulously crafting meta tags.

Concurrently, we embedded a robust internal linking strategy to create a topical map, ensuring we covered every corner of the site’s niche. After solidifying the services pages, we expanded into a blog section, consistently adding valuable content to reinforce the site’s topical authority.

What SEO Results Have Wwe Got?

Despite the “David-versus-Goliath setup” against large competitors, our precise, dedicated efforts began bearing fruit within just a few months. It’s not just about driving traffic—it’s about driving the right traffic. Imagine how we can do the same for you!