Website creation

Successful work on the website of a luxury real estate company The IZIHouse that was founded at the end of 2017 with the direction of the Real Estate Agency that works with real estate of the 'Business +' class and higher, with objects in the direction of rent and sale, commercial and residential stock. Now it is a group of companies and offshoots, which includes 1) The Agency, 2) The Real Estate Training School, 3) The Real Estate Agency franchise offshoot. 4) An offshoot in the IT direction, there is also a training school, a company for the development of IT solutions, an investment fund in IT, a charitable foundation in IT.