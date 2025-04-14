Status: free



Laptop Dell E7240 Intel Core i5-4310U 8 GB RAM 128 GB SSD [12.5"]



Characteristics

Processor: dual-core, Intel Core i5-4310U (3MB Cache 3.0Hz)

RAM: 8 GB RAM (for an additional fee RAM can be increased)

Hard disk: 128 GB SSD (for an additional fee you can change the volume of the hard disk)

Display: 12.5" (1366x768)

Video card: integrated, Intel HD Graphics 4400 (1GB)

Interfaces: 3 x USB 2.0 / HDMI / mini DisplayPort / LAN (RJ-45) / combined audio jack / card reader

Battery: present, up to 180 min. work (the time directly depends on the computer usage mode)

OS: Windows 10

Appearance: scuffs and scratches on the case

Included: laptop, keyboard stickers, power supply