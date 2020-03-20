Найдите исполнителя для вашего проекта прямо сейчас!
Skills:
•Experience in manual testing: functional, ad hoc, localization, cross-browser testing, cross-platform testing
•Preparation of test documentation (test plans, test cases, checklists, test reports)
•Test cases preparation and execution
•Defect reporting within the full defect life cycle
•Understanding of software testing concepts & SDLC
•Knowledge of test design techniques
•Basic knowledge of client-server architecture, HTTP
•Basic knowledge of SQL
•Understanding of Agile (Scrum) methodology