Unitess Manager

Test methodologies used:

•    new feature and regression testing

•    installation testing

•    function testing

•    GUI testing

•    localization testing

•    test case testing

•    exploratory testing

Responsibilities:

•    testing process planning

•    test execution

•    defects reporting

•    requirements analysis

•    testing documentation creation: test plan, check list, test cases