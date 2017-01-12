Functional and non-functional testing of BVF official site

Test methodologies used:

• new feature and regression testing

• installation testing

• function and domain testing

• cross-browser testing

• GUI testing

• localization testing

• test case testing

• exploratory testing

Responsibilities:

• testing process planning

• test execution

• defects reporting

• requirements analysis

• testing documentation creation: test plan, check list, test cases, test result report