Functional and non-functional testing of BVF official site
Test methodologies used:
• new feature and regression testing
• installation testing
• function and domain testing
• cross-browser testing
• GUI testing
• localization testing
• test case testing
• exploratory testing
Responsibilities:
• testing process planning
• test execution
• defects reporting
• requirements analysis
• testing documentation creation: test plan, check list, test cases, test result report