Bvf.by

Добавлена
7 лет назад
113 просмотров
Найдите исполнителя для вашего проекта прямо сейчас!
Разместите заказ на фриланс-бирже и предложения поступят уже через несколько минут.

Functional and non-functional testing of BVF official site

Test methodologies used:

•    new feature and regression testing

•    installation testing

•    function and domain testing

•    cross-browser testing

•    GUI testing

•    localization testing

•    test case testing

•    exploratory testing

Responsibilities:

•    testing process planning

•    test execution

•    defects reporting

•    requirements analysis

•    testing documentation creation: test plan, check list, test cases, test result report