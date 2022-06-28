Feedback panel, react app

React, JSX, Redux

Hooks, Context, Router

Local storage

SCSS

Flexbox

Grid

Figma for design

Netlify for deployment

Users should be able to:

View the optimal layout for the app depending on their device's screen size

See hover states for all interactive elements on the page

Create, read, update, and delete product feedback requests

Receive form validations when trying to create/edit feedback requests

Sort suggestions by most/least upvotes and most/least comments

Filter suggestions by category

Add comments and replies to a product feedback request

Upvote product feedback requests

Bonus: Keep track of any changes, even after refreshing the browser (localStorage could be used for this if you're not building out a full-stack app)