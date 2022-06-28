Rock-paper-scissors game, react app

https://mysikm.github.io/rock-paper-scissors-master/
The game is made on react using scss. View the optimal layout for the game depending on their device's screen size
Play Rock, Paper, Scissors against the computer
Maintain the state of the score after refreshing the browser (optional)
Bonus: Play Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock against the computer (optional)
Rules
If the player wins, they gain 1 point. If the computer wins, the player loses one point.
Original
Paper beats Rock
Rock beats Scissors
Scissors beats Paper
Bonus
Scissors beats Paper
Paper beats Rock
Rock beats Lizard
Lizard beats Spock
Spock beats Scissors
Scissors beats Lizard
Paper beats Spock
Rock beats Scissors
Lizard beats Paper
Spock beats Rock
Not sure what Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock is? Check out this clip from The Big Bang Theory.