2_Polyglot

Translation

• Provide oral and written interpretation services

• Verify information from original text in order to ensure appropriate interpreting

• Ensure that all written translations conform to the original text in terms of technicality and terminology

• Discuss interpretation requirements with clients to ensure error free documents

• Ensure that both content and style of statements in communicated effectively

• Proofread end document and make any necessary changes

• Listen carefully to conversations and provide verbatim interpretation

• Ensure that the context of the language isn’t altered during interpretation