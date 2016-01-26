2_Polyglot

Анна Морозова 2_Polyglot

 
35 летУкраина/Днепр
8 лет на фриланс-бирже
Была
8 лет назад
Translation

• Provide oral and written interpretation services

• Verify information from original text in order to ensure appropriate interpreting

• Ensure that all written translations conform to the original text in terms of technicality and terminology

• Discuss interpretation requirements with clients to ensure error free documents

• Ensure that both content and style of statements in communicated effectively

• Proofread end document and make any necessary changes

• Listen carefully to conversations and provide verbatim interpretation

• Ensure that the context of the language isn’t altered during interpretation

  • Перевод статьи на французский

    $5

    В переведённом тексте повторить оформление статьи: шрифты, заголовки, подзаголовки, выделения жирным, гиперссылки со слов и фраз на интерфейс франц. яз. (если таковой имеется). Готовность на 29 января 2016, к 9:00. Незаполненные аккаунты исполнителей не рассматриваются.

    Переводы7 заявок
    Закрыт
    8 лет назад